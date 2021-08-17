Smead Capital Management Inc. Buys 292,181 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,235,649 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,181 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton comprises approximately 3.9% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Smead Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of D.R. Horton worth $111,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 37.3% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 64.1% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.3% during the second quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DHI traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.01. The stock had a trading volume of 62,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,507. The stock has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.32 and a 12-month high of $106.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.44.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

