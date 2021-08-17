Smead Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Smead Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,747 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 51,383 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.2% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $33,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 1,620.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist cut their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.40.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $1.71 on Tuesday, reaching $177.38. The company had a trading volume of 130,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,878,873. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.59, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $117.23 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.92.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

