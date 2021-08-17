Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Short Interest Down 44.7% in July

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 44.7% from the July 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SNMRY stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,151. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.98. Snam has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68.

Snam Company Profile

SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.

