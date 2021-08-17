SOAR.FI (SOAR) Market Cap Tops $1.16 Million

SOAR.FI (CURRENCY:SOAR) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One SOAR.FI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SOAR.FI has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. SOAR.FI has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $1,476.00 worth of SOAR.FI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SOAR.FI alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00062982 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003195 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00016849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $437.61 or 0.00940398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00050190 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.13 or 0.00172190 BTC.

SOAR.FI Coin Profile

SOAR.FI (CRYPTO:SOAR) is a coin. SOAR.FI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,819,580 coins. SOAR.FI’s official Twitter account is @soarcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Soarcoin is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SOAR.FI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOAR.FI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOAR.FI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOAR.FI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SOAR.FI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOAR.FI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.