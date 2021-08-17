Sociall (SCL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $34.00

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last week, Sociall has traded down 30.2% against the dollar. One Sociall coin can currently be bought for $0.0164 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. Sociall has a total market capitalization of $274,284.01 and approximately $34.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sociall alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00063423 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00016867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.51 or 0.00932805 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00050135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00101738 BTC.

Sociall Profile

SCL is a coin. It launched on July 28th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 coins. The official website for Sociall is sociall.io . The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sociall is medium.com/@sociall.io . Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sociall is a social network. All data and uploads will exist on the blockchain instead of centralized servers. Sociall is a platform that allows users to communicate with friends and family while providing security and privacy. By decentralizing and encrypting all data and uploads, Sociall hopes to eliminate all invasion of privacy that large corporations are currently performing. End-to-end message encryption ensures only the user and the person communicating with the user, can read what is sent, and nobody in between, not even Sociall. The network will Sociallits very own native cryptocurrency to be used for all purchases, called Sociall. SCL can be used to buy goods and services from other users, purchase ad spaces from the integrated ad platform, donate to crowdfunding campaigns, and much more. “

Sociall Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sociall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sociall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sociall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sociall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.