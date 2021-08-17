Societe Generale Reiterates Buy Rating for Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY)

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Societe Generale in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

REPYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Repsol from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €10.60 ($12.47) price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Get Repsol alerts:

REPYY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,263. Repsol has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.00.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.