Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ SLDB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.49. The stock had a trading volume of 6,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,445. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $274.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.96. Solid Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $11.58.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Solid Biosciences stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,468 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of Solid Biosciences worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Solid Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

