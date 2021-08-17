Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) Short Interest Down 60.0% in July

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SOLVY. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of SOLVY stock remained flat at $$13.46 on Tuesday. Solvay has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $14.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.20.

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

