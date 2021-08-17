Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) Short Interest Update

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 442,700 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the July 15th total of 674,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,427.0 days.

SVYSF remained flat at $$135.51 during trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.89. Solvay has a 12-month low of $78.83 and a 12-month high of $135.51.

Get Solvay alerts:

About Solvay

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Solvay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solvay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.