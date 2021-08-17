Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Purchased by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SON. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SON. TheStreet cut Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

SON stock opened at $64.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.57, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.48. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 52.79%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

