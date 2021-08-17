Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) CFO Sells $2,263,800.00 in Stock

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) CFO Brittany Bagley sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $2,263,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SONO traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.54. 5,795,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,790,934. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.49. Sonos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $44.72. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.89.

Get Sonos alerts:

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. Sonos had a return on equity of 52.75% and a net margin of 10.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SONO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SONO. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sonos by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 31,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Sonos by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,351,000 after purchasing an additional 69,873 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Sonos in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,859,000. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in Sonos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $607,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sonos by 2,051.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 439,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,459,000 after purchasing an additional 418,858 shares in the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

Read More: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.