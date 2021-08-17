Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Insider Matthew O. Siegel Sells 28,161 Shares

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 28,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $1,171,497.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,324.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matthew O. Siegel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Matthew O. Siegel sold 144,432 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $4,998,791.52.

SONO traded down $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.54. 5,795,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,790,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.49. Sonos, Inc. has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. Sonos had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 52.75%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SONO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sonos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SONO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at about $332,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Sonos by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 8,016 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sonos by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 879,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,579,000 after purchasing an additional 121,233 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sonos during the fourth quarter worth about $6,662,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sonos during the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

