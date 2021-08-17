Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Plans $0.44 Dividend

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) declared a dividend on Monday, August 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the energy company on Friday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 37.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.
NYSE:SWN opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.45. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $5.85.
Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 135.54% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Southwestern Energy Company Profile
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
