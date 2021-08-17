Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Plans $0.44 Dividend

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) declared a dividend on Monday, August 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the energy company on Friday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 37.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

NYSE:SWN opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.45. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $5.85.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 135.54% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

SWN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.02.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

