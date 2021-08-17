SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 16.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $167.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.65. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $189.40.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

