SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Miller Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $526,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFAX opened at $86.13 on Tuesday. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a twelve month low of $65.54 and a twelve month high of $86.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.64.

