SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Shares Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSB. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 4,665,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,073,000 after buying an additional 1,285,167 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,082,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,511,000 after purchasing an additional 715,398 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,882,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,617,000 after purchasing an additional 543,751 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 2,415,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,637,000 after purchasing an additional 508,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,466,000.

SPSB opened at $31.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.28. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $31.44.

