SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 144.4% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 197.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 328.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $121.79 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $100.64 and a 12 month high of $174.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.54.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.