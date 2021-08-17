Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) were down 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 38,600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 27,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.37.

Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter. Spectral Medical had a negative return on equity of 5,521.76% and a negative net margin of 349.52%.

Spectral Medical Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock and renal disease in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

