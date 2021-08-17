Sprott (NYSE:SII) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 8,087 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 104,439 shares.The stock last traded at $35.46 and had previously closed at $36.09.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sprott from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprott from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Sprott alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $906.36 million, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Sprott’s payout ratio is 89.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sprott by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Sprott by 17.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. 19.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprott Company Profile (NYSE:SII)

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.