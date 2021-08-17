Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.080-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.30 million-$47.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $44.66 million.Sprout Social also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.210-$-0.200 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPT. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.60.

SPT stock opened at $100.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.63. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $112.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -220.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Equities analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.27, for a total value of $315,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 50,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $3,659,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,706 shares of company stock worth $16,529,008. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

