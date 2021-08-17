Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Holdings in INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INVO. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in INVO Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in INVO Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of INVO Bioscience by 52.0% in the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 950,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after buying an additional 325,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.72% of the company’s stock.

INVO Bioscience stock opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of -1.13. INVO Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $12.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.41.

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.68 million. INVO Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 974.33% and a negative net margin of 639.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that INVO Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of INVO Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

INVO Bioscience Company Profile

INVO BioScience, Inc focuses on the creation of treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It offers a patented medical device that is used for infertility treatment under the name INVOcell. The company was founded by Kathleen Karloff and Claude Ranoux on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

