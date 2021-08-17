Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 15,172 Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.11% of Goodrich Petroleum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 237.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 538,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 53,924 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 138.5% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 164,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 95,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 172.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 40,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GDP shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Goodrich Petroleum from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

GDP opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. Goodrich Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $17.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $212.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.09.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Goodrich Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a positive return on equity of 39.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Goodrich Petroleum Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

