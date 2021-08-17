Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 40,602 Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 22.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 63.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 10,125 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 81.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 13,607 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 53.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 4.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 384,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 18,005 shares during the period. 34.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 26th.

NYSE WMC opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.28 million, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.24. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.75, a quick ratio of 1,494.10 and a current ratio of 1,494.10.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 21.46%. Research analysts forecast that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities investments, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

