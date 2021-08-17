Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $150,000 Stock Position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,634 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,017,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,515,000 after acquiring an additional 590,706 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 157,538 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,303,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,259 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $11.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.53. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The company has a market cap of $564.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLDT. B. Riley upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

