Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Position in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,066 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in First Bank were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRBA. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in First Bank by 85.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of First Bank during the first quarter worth $149,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bank during the first quarter worth $153,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in First Bank in the first quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors own 44.52% of the company’s stock.

First Bank stock opened at $13.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.55. The firm has a market cap of $251.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.97. First Bank has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. First Bank had a net margin of 31.32% and a return on equity of 12.82%. Research analysts anticipate that First Bank will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 12.37%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FRBA. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

