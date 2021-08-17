Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $169,000 in Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Greenlane by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Greenlane by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 407,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Greenlane by 3.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 141,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Greenlane by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Greenlane in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNLN opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $8.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.56.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.29). Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 24.00% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $34.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.02 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 37,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $139,030.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $136,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,685.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,533 shares of company stock worth $360,832 over the last ninety days. 83.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Greenlane Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc sells cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and South America. The company provides vaporizers, liquid nicotine, storage solutions, pipes, apparel lines, and consumption accessories, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

