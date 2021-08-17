Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 69,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ARC Document Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ARC Document Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ARC Document Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ARC Document Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ARC Document Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. 46.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARC opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.23. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $3.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $120.37 million, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%.

In related news, CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar acquired 24,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $57,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 45,519 shares of company stock valued at $99,918. Insiders own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects and related project-based businesses; and archive and information management services, such as software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information.

