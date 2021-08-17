Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 5,824 Shares of Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,824 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.10% of Twin Disc worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Twin Disc in the 1st quarter worth $3,350,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Twin Disc by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 840,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,035,000 after purchasing an additional 152,866 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in Twin Disc by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 84,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 35,288 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Twin Disc in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Twin Disc by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 222,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of Twin Disc stock opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.31. Twin Disc, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $16.20. The firm has a market cap of $184.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 1.62.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

