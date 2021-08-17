SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) is North Star Asset Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 468,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies makes up about 1.9% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $33,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 12.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 694,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,076,000 after purchasing an additional 75,484 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 34.7% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 15,648 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 295,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,837 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,496. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.46. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.39 and a twelve month high of $79.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Several brokerages have commented on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.69.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.