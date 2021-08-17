SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Plans $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

SS&C Technologies has increased its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $76.40 on Tuesday. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $58.39 and a 1-year high of $79.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.69.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

