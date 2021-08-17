Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $218.44.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. G.Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

NYSE SWK traded down $5.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $194.51. 17,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,731. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $152.19 and a one year high of $225.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.17. The stock has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 30.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

