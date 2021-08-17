Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “STAR BULK is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, coal and grain and minor bulks such as bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands and is headquartered in Athens, Greece. Its common stock and warrants trade on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbols SBLK and SBLKW respectively. Currently, Star Bulk has an operating fleet of nine dry bulk carriers, plus definitive agreement to acquire two further dry bulk carriers. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SBLK. SEB Equities began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. SEB Equity Research initiated coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.33.

NASDAQ SBLK opened at $20.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.45. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $25.24.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.18). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Equities analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.37%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 705.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 2.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.6% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 44,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 10.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,569 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at $115,000. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

