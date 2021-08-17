Starname Tops One Day Volume of $44,501.00 (IOV)

Starname (CURRENCY:IOV) traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. In the last week, Starname has traded up 25.7% against the U.S. dollar. Starname has a market cap of $8.25 million and $44,501.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starname coin can currently be purchased for $0.0861 or 0.00000192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname Profile

IOV is a coin. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 130,520,249 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values . The official website for Starname is starname.me

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. “

Starname Coin Trading

