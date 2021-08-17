State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $5,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,587,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,884,000 after acquiring an additional 129,214 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,227,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,962,000 after acquiring an additional 181,784 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,874,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,876,000 after acquiring an additional 241,874 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,007,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,883,000 after buying an additional 59,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,231,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,593,000 after buying an additional 243,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $160.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.55. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.00 and a 1 year high of $214.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.53.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $784.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.58 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.24.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

