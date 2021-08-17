State of Michigan Retirement System Has $6.15 Million Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 1,021.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 56,185 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $6,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 271.4% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. OTR Global raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.29.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $99.65 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.88 and a 12 month high of $104.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company has a market cap of $76.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $32,535,094.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,135,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $19,312,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,508,190 shares of company stock worth $349,610,879. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

