State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ameren were worth $5,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Ameren by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ameren by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.40.

In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $671,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $89.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $69.79 and a 1 year high of $89.88.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

