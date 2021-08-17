State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $5,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,372,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 39.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,200,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,150,000 after purchasing an additional 341,876 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,670,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,883,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $992,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $355,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on HIG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.23.

Shares of HIG opened at $67.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.52. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.22%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

