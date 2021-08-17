State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 310,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,544 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $3,281,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Optas LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 84 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.48, for a total value of $27,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.28, for a total value of $556,577.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,861.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,729 shares of company stock valued at $36,401,424 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.33.

Shares of ANET opened at $365.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $369.39. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.96 and a 1 year high of $384.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.