State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cerner were worth $5,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Cerner in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Cerner by 18.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Cerner in the second quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Cerner by 3.7% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 174,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cerner by 4.1% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $561,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,570.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,348 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $80.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.73. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $66.75 and a 12 month high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.92%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.90.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

