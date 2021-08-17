Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Stereotaxis from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Stereotaxis in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Stereotaxis stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.62. The company had a trading volume of 6,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.56 and a beta of 1.51. Stereotaxis has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 15.80% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stereotaxis will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STXS. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Stereotaxis in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stereotaxis by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 209,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 57,710 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in Stereotaxis by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,241,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,784,000 after acquiring an additional 138,276 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in Stereotaxis by 26.1% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Stereotaxis during the 1st quarter worth $2,062,000. 58.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to improve the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

