Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $253.80 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) will announce sales of $253.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $258.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $249.94 million. Sterling Bancorp reported sales of $246.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sterling Bancorp.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $249.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.52 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sterling Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 71,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

STL stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.30. The stock had a trading volume of 38,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,918. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $27.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sterling Bancorp (STL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.