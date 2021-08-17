Sterneck Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 191,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,594 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust accounts for 1.7% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Botty Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PHYS stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.12. 3,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,786. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.29. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $15.97.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

