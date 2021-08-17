Sterneck Capital Management LLC Buys 541 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REET. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 12,318 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 368,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 27,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $445,000.

Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $28.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,083. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.49. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $29.22.

