Sterneck Capital Management LLC Has $490,000 Stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,934 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 1,329.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,610 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 63,810 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 33.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 25.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,897 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VOD. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.34.

Shares of VOD stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $16.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,617,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.10. Vodafone Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36. The company has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.5491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 110.64%.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

