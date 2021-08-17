Sterneck Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 599 iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 517,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,478,000 after purchasing an additional 20,497 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 7,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $446.66. 250,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,329,922. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $434.52. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $320.92 and a 52-week high of $449.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

