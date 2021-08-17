Stifel Nicolaus Lowers ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Price Target to $8.00

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ContextLogic from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Bank of America cut shares of ContextLogic from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. William Blair cut shares of ContextLogic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of ContextLogic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.64.

Shares of ContextLogic stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17. ContextLogic has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $32.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.83.

In other ContextLogic news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 11,492 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $103,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 27,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,396. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Brett Just sold 3,083 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $36,132.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,059.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 331,843 shares of company stock valued at $3,465,190 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WISH. Founders Fund V Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the first quarter worth approximately $947,580,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 545.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,452,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,985,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453,633 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the second quarter worth approximately $38,215,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 186.8% in the first quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 4,191,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,616 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

