Stifel Nicolaus Trims GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Target Price to $50.00

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GRWG. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of GrowGeneration from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $30.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.50. GrowGeneration has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $67.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 102.07 and a beta of 2.88.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GrowGeneration news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $3,188,250.00. Also, Director Stephen Aiello sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total transaction of $1,092,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 377,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,491,970.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,396,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 39.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

