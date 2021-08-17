Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Ceridian HCM Call Options (NYSE:CDAY)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 2,506 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 767% compared to the average daily volume of 289 call options.

In other news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total value of $76,837,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,309,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,196,488.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $573,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,381,056.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,042,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,990,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 20,676.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 41,766 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CDAY stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.54. 6,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,524. Ceridian HCM has a 12 month low of $68.76 and a 12 month high of $111.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.13 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Ceridian HCM’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

CDAY has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.54.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

