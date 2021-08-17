Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Kamada Put Options (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 3,375 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 851% compared to the average daily volume of 355 put options.

NASDAQ:KMDA traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.28. 2,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,931. The stock has a market cap of $235.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.70. Kamada has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $13.33.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Kamada had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 6.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kamada will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMDA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kamada in the first quarter worth about $276,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kamada by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 27,445 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kamada in the fourth quarter worth about $2,134,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Kamada by 56.2% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Kamada by 1,276,250.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 153,150 shares during the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Kamada from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

