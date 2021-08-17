Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Kamada Put Options (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 3,375 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 851% compared to the average daily volume of 355 put options.
NASDAQ:KMDA traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.28. 2,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,931. The stock has a market cap of $235.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.70. Kamada has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $13.33.
Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Kamada had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 6.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kamada will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.
KMDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Kamada from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.
About Kamada
Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.
