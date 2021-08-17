Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 5,814 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,422% compared to the typical volume of 382 put options.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTAI. Citigroup initiated coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. initiated coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 18.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 51,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FTAI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.31. 3,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.87. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 12 month low of $15.04 and a 12 month high of $34.79.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $96.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.55 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 42.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is presently -153.49%.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.